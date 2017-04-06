County, ports plan dredging strategy
Can Wahkiakum County and the coalition of upriver ports join forces for the benefit of both in their efforts to conduct dredging projects? The two groups will hold a town hall meeting April 18 in Cathlamet to discuss their goals and the possibility of combining their separate projects. County commissioners hosted representatives of Ports of Kalama, Woodland and Longview in a workshop Tuesday to begin a group discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC