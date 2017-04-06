County, ports plan dredging strategy

County, ports plan dredging strategy

Can Wahkiakum County and the coalition of upriver ports join forces for the benefit of both in their efforts to conduct dredging projects? The two groups will hold a town hall meeting April 18 in Cathlamet to discuss their goals and the possibility of combining their separate projects. County commissioners hosted representatives of Ports of Kalama, Woodland and Longview in a workshop Tuesday to begin a group discussion.

