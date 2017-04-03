Columbia River to fall below flood stage Tuesday
The National Weather Service announced the river was in a flood watch on March 16, as it neared the 16-foot minor flood stage. The Columbia River sat at 16.4 feet on Monday, according to the weather service, down from 16.8 feet on Sunday.
