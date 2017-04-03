BNSF Derailed: Train Company Must Fin...

BNSF Derailed: Train Company Must Finally Pay the Price for Dumping Coal Into Washington's Waterways

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sierra

For decades, BNSF Railway Company has operated open top coal and petcoke train cars along the Columbia River and other beautiful and iconic Washington waterways, causing these waterways to become highly polluted. However, after years of litigation, Sierra Club, its allies, and BNSF lodged a final consent decree in the U.S District Court for the Western District of Washington forcing the major rail company to clean up its act and pay for the pollution it has caused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC