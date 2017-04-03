BNSF Derailed: Train Company Must Finally Pay the Price for Dumping Coal Into Washington's Waterways
For decades, BNSF Railway Company has operated open top coal and petcoke train cars along the Columbia River and other beautiful and iconic Washington waterways, causing these waterways to become highly polluted. However, after years of litigation, Sierra Club, its allies, and BNSF lodged a final consent decree in the U.S District Court for the Western District of Washington forcing the major rail company to clean up its act and pay for the pollution it has caused.
