Annual coin show to be held in Longview

The Cowlitz Coin Club of Longview-Kelso is celebrating its 49th annual coin show on May 6, at the AWPPW Hall, located at 724 15th Avenue in Longview. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.

