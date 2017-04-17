Washington girl, 8, goes in for fourth open-heart surgery
In this March 13, 2017 photo, Mike Romo looks at his daughter, Khia Rom, 8, outside the family's Highlands home in Longview, Wash. Khia was born with a rare congenital heart condition called double outlet right ventricle and has an additional defect called transposition of the greater arteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC