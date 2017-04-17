Washington girl, 8, goes in for fourt...

Washington girl, 8, goes in for fourth open-heart surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this March 13, 2017 photo, Mike Romo looks at his daughter, Khia Rom, 8, outside the family's Highlands home in Longview, Wash. Khia was born with a rare congenital heart condition called double outlet right ventricle and has an additional defect called transposition of the greater arteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC