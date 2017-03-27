Two ports join group fighting removal...

Two ports join group fighting removal of dams

Read more: The Columbian

A regional effort to oppose the removal of four Snake River hydroelectric dams recently got a boost from local Lower Columbia ports. Commissioners from the ports of Longview and Kalama recently joined the Inland Ports and Navigation Group, a subgroup of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association that specifically focuses on fighting dam removal.

