Tacoma Power plans prolonged low levels at Riffe Lake

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Olympian

Updated earthquake concerns for Mossyrock Dam, the tallest structure of its kind in Washington, have prompted Tacoma Power to commit to a new, reduced water level at Riffe Lake that will likely stretch well into the next decade. The lower water level will be employed during the spring and summer months when mountain snow runoff is typically allowed to fill the reservoir.

