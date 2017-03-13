Police investigate after woman's body...

Police investigate after woman's body found on river bank

Monday Feb 20

Longview police are investigating what they consider a suspicious death after a woman's body was found on the bank of the Cowlitz River. The Daily News reports that a pedestrian walking near Third Avenue found the remains Sunday morning.

