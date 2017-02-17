I-5 Bridge bill gets hearings in Olympia

I-5 Bridge bill gets hearings in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

In the state Legislature on Monday, three words rang loudest from supporters of a bill that would make replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge a project of statewide significance: bicameral, bipartisan and priority. "I'm pleased to bring forth legislation that represents consensus," state Sen. Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver, said while introducing Senate Bill 5608 to the Senate Transportation Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb 1 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan 30 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC