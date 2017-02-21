Coal-export terminal backer appeals denial of state sublease
Developers of a proposed coal-export terminal in southwest Washington have appealed after the state last month denied the project an aquatic lands sublease. Millennium Bulk Terminals and Northwest Alloys challenged the state's decision in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Feb. 2, The Daily News of Longview reported Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb 1
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan 30
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC