Washington state denies sublease for ...

Washington state denies sublease for coal export terminal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Washington state is refusing to allow its aquatic lands to be used for a major coal-export terminal along the Columbia River, dealing what one opponent described as "the final nail in the coffin" for the project. Millennium Bulk Terminals proposed building a terminal in Longview that would export coal from Montana, Wyoming and other states to Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... 19 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
Does anyone remember the Kyra Cook amnesia case? (May '16) Sep '16 TheDaughter 2
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC