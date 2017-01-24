Video: Sneak Peek - Kristen Fights to End Addiction on Next My 600-LB Life
Tomorrow at 8/7c on TLC's MY 600-LB LIFE, we'll follow 38-year old Kirstin Perez, who has struggled with addiction issues her entire life. A wild child beyond control, she left her parents' home in Longview, WA as a young teen and entered into a world of drugs and partying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Does anyone remember the Kyra Cook amnesia case? (May '16)
|Sep '16
|TheDaughter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC