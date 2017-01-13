Trump's Coal Challenge: West Coast st...

Trump's Coal Challenge: West Coast states could block industry revival

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Fox News

President elect Donald Trump rode a wave of support from the industrial Midwest and a network of coal-producing states to win the White House, after he promised to put coal miners back to work in an industry that has shed 200,000 jobs since 1980. West Coast states, dominated by Democrats in elected positions as well as regulatory agencies, have rejected every port project aimed at getting millions of tons of U.S. coal to markets in Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t... Feb 1 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si... Jan 30 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh... Jan 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Jan '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC