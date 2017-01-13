Trump's Coal Challenge: West Coast states could block industry revival

President elect Donald Trump rode a wave of support from the industrial Midwest and a network of coal-producing states to win the White House, after he promised to put coal miners back to work in an industry that has shed 200,000 jobs since 1980. West Coast states, dominated by Democrats in elected positions as well as regulatory agencies, have rejected every port project aimed at getting millions of tons of U.S. coal to markets in Asia.

