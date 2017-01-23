Man hospitalized after train strikes him near Kalama
A 28-year-old Longview man remains hospitalized after a train struck him near Kalama as he was walking on New Year's Day. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says Garoutte was walking northbound on the main line track around noon.
