Learn how to make soil more productive

On February 16 at 6:00 p.m., Gary Fredricks and Sheila Gray, Washington State University faculty, will discuss how to test soils and show how to help poor soils become more productive. Participants will receive a Rapitest soil test kit to check soil samples from their gardens for fertility.

