Climate change, jobs highlighted in methanol plant hearings
A Cowlitz County hearing examiner is hearing from both sides as he weighs shoreline permits for a proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama. The Daily News of Longview reports that proponents of the Northwest Innovation Works project, including former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, have touted the economic benefits and pitched it as environmentally friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy graham only going to get better: sky is t...
|Feb 1
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks offseason and free giveaway si...
|Jan 30
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|2nd round pick at stake, for Seahawks hiding Sh...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind...
|Jan '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC