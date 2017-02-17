Climate change, jobs highlighted in m...

Climate change, jobs highlighted in methanol plant hearings

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Cowlitz County hearing examiner is hearing from both sides as he weighs shoreline permits for a proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama. The Daily News of Longview reports that proponents of the Northwest Innovation Works project, including former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, have touted the economic benefits and pitched it as environmentally friendly.

