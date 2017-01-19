Civil rights must be protected
Citizens, do you agree that our civil rights must be protected, no matter whether donkeys or elephants are in charge? Did you know that there's a women's march in Longview on Saturday to send this message to the other Washington? It is a chance for women of all political stripes to express their support for our Constitution and to stand against misogyny, racism, and hate. The march starts at noon at the Longview Civic Center .
