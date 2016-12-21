Proposed Kalama methanol plant gets preliminary air permit
A $1 billion methanol plant proposed for the Port of Kalama in southwest Washington has received a key preliminary permit from air-quality regulators. The project by China-backed Northwest Innovation Works would convert natural gas to methanol, which would then be shipped to China to make plastics and other consumer goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09)
|Nov 30
|Kasie Livezey
|5
|Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06)
|Nov '16
|Glen Jordan
|13
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Does anyone remember the Kyra Cook amnesia case? (May '16)
|Sep '16
|TheDaughter
|2
|Pokemon locations
|Jul '16
|Dnstor
|1
|Wyo. gov. heads to Wash. to push for coal ports (May '14)
|Jun '16
|litesong
|6
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC