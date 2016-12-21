Proposed Kalama methanol plant gets p...

Proposed Kalama methanol plant gets preliminary air permit

Monday Dec 5

A $1 billion methanol plant proposed for the Port of Kalama in southwest Washington has received a key preliminary permit from air-quality regulators. The project by China-backed Northwest Innovation Works would convert natural gas to methanol, which would then be shipped to China to make plastics and other consumer goods.

