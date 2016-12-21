EPA bashes early environmental study of Longview coal terminal

An Army Corps of Engineers draft report failed to adequately address diesel pollution, rail congestion, greenhouse-gas emissions and other significant environmental impacts of a proposed coal-export terminal in Longview, according to a harsh critique from the Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator. In a Nov. 29 letter , the EPA's Dennis McLerran said the Army Corps' review is so flawed it failed to meet federal requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act - and should be substantially revised.

