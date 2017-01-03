Disabled face challenges on road to e...

Disabled face challenges on road to employment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Curtis Evermore poses for a photo Longview, Wash. Everman, 59, has developmental disabilities and gets help finding employment from Life Works, a Longview-based social services organization that supports people with mental and physical disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
Does anyone remember the Kyra Cook amnesia case? (May '16) Sep '16 TheDaughter 2
Pokemon locations Jul '16 Dnstor 1
News Wyo. gov. heads to Wash. to push for coal ports (May '14) Jun '16 litesong 6
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC