Disabled face challenges on road to e...

Disabled face challenges on road to employment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Westport News

Curtis Evermore poses for a photo Longview, Wash. Everman, 59, has developmental disabilities and gets help finding employment from Life Works, a Longview-based social services organization that supports people with mental and physical disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks are underdogs but a lot of factors ind... Thu SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Age and Gender discrimination at Kelso Regal Th... (Sep '09) Nov '16 Kasie Livezey 5
News Two men arrested in Longview murder case (Apr '06) Nov '16 Glen Jordan 13
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
Does anyone remember the Kyra Cook amnesia case? (May '16) Sep '16 TheDaughter 2
Pokemon locations (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dnstor 1
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cowlitz County was issued at January 14 at 12:00AM PST

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Longview, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC