3-year-old Oregon girl hit by falling...

3-year-old Oregon girl hit by falling tree limb dies

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Authorities say a 3-year-old Oregon girl who was hit by a falling tree limb in southwestern Washington has died. The Daily News in Longview reports Emily Scarbrough died in a Portland hospital after the Nov. 22 incident.

