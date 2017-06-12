Update on missing Longview toddler; may be in Mexico
Sgt. Sean McCarter, Longview Police Department Public Information Officer, told CBS19 that there are unconfirmed reports that Marcos Macedo, the missing Longview child, is in Mexico. Sgt. McCarter said police continue to search for Marcos in and around Longview, and are in contact with authorities to try and confirm the reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vista College (Apr '12)
|Jun 10
|TyshaT
|31
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|May 28
|Willie Granville
|6
|Scott Narramore
|May 27
|Yam Native
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC