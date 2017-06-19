This Longview Truck Driver Saved A Life

This Longview Truck Driver Saved A Life

As this truck approached George Ritchie Rd. on Highway 259 in Longview, another vehicle ran a red light into the intersection. The driver of this truck swerved, saving the life and property of the person who ran the red light.

