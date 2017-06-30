The Gregg Orr Auto Collection Purchas...

The Gregg Orr Auto Collection Purchases Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview

June 28 2017 - The Gregg Orr Auto Collection has officially purchased Lively Cadillac GMC in Longview, making the name Orr Cadillac GMC. The Gregg Orr Auto Collection took over management in March of this year with hopes of purchasing the dealership in the coming months.

