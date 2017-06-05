The Band of Heathens to headline Long...

The Band of Heathens to headline Longview July 4 activities

City of Longview announced the entertainment lineup for the 2017 July 4 Fireworks and Freedom Celebration today. Austin Americana band, The Band of Heathens, will headline an outdoor free-to-the-public concert to be held just before the biggest fireworks show in East Texas.

