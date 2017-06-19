Police bring SWAT vehicle to boy's police-themed birthday party
A 4-year-old boy's police-themed birthday party was crashed by real-life police officers who responded when they heard the boy's family was going through a difficult time. Around half a dozen Longview, Texas, police officers showed up Saturday in a SWAT vehicle and police cruisers at the home of Mason Williams, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
