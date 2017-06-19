Police bring SWAT vehicle to boy's po...

Police bring SWAT vehicle to boy's police-themed birthday party

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

A 4-year-old boy's police-themed birthday party was crashed by real-life police officers who responded when they heard the boy's family was going through a difficult time. Around half a dozen Longview, Texas, police officers showed up Saturday in a SWAT vehicle and police cruisers at the home of Mason Williams, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) 17 hr Lambs Ivy 176
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun 10 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May 28 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May 27 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May '17 Maestro Loco 129
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC