Nationstar brings its customer call c...

Nationstar brings its customer call center back to the U.S.

1 hr ago Read more: National Mortgage News

Nationstar Mortgage has returned its overseas call center operations to the U.S., a move that will add 500 jobs at the company. While the international call center, located in Manila, was managed by an outside vendor, Dallas-based Nationstar operates its three domestic sites.

