May Storm - Final Update

Power outtages, property damage, insurance adjusters, closed streets - I think it's safe to say we are all OVER the fallout from last weekend's storm. The good news - crews have made significant progress, and it appears that life is slowly returning to normal! Here are a few updates: City of Longview and The American Red Cross will be closing their emergency shelter at the Longview Exhibit Builidng by 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 2nd, according to a Facebook post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.