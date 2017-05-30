May Storm - Final Update
Power outtages, property damage, insurance adjusters, closed streets - I think it's safe to say we are all OVER the fallout from last weekend's storm. The good news - crews have made significant progress, and it appears that life is slowly returning to normal! Here are a few updates: City of Longview and The American Red Cross will be closing their emergency shelter at the Longview Exhibit Builidng by 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 2nd, according to a Facebook post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Alexander?
|2 hr
|Same ole shii
|3
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|12 hr
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|May 28
|Willie Granville
|6
|Scott Narramore
|May 27
|Yam Native
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC