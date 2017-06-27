Man arrested for multiple drug manufa...

Man arrested for multiple drug manufacture charges in Longview

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and Longview SWAT served a search warrant at 207 Myrle Street. During the search, police found guns and narcotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Jun 25 Lambs Ivy 176
Review: Vista College (Apr '12) Jun 10 TyshaT 31
Kevin Alexander? Jun 6 Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May '17 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May '17 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May '17 Maestro Loco 129
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,107 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC