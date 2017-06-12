Longview man who struck woman in face...

Longview man who struck woman in face and forced his way into her home indicted

The Longview man who police say struck a woman with a rock at the front door of her house in order to get inside the residence has been indicted. Malique Makail Henderson, 20, of Longview is charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery.

