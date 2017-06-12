Longview man who struck woman in face and forced his way into her home indicted
The Longview man who police say struck a woman with a rock at the front door of her house in order to get inside the residence has been indicted. Malique Makail Henderson, 20, of Longview is charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Vista College (Apr '12)
|Jun 10
|TyshaT
|31
|Kevin Alexander?
|Jun 6
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|May 28
|Willie Granville
|6
|Scott Narramore
|May 27
|Yam Native
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC