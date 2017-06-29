Longview man sentenced to 40 years for sexual assault of a child
A Gregg County jury has sentenced a man who was arrested in 2016 on sexual assault of a child charges. Francisco Cruz, Jr. has been sentenced to 40 years on two counts of Sexual Assault of Child.
