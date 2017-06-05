LeTourneau University Announces Spring 2017 Dean's List
The following students were named to the Spring 2017 Dean's List at LeTourneau University. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Alexander?
|Tue
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|May 28
|Willie Granville
|6
|Scott Narramore
|May 27
|Yam Native
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC