KC Adult Education and Literacy Program GED graduation set for Friday
Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy will award certificates to 38 General Educational Development graduates at its annual commencement ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus. Tucker Weems has been named the class salutatorian and will give the welcome address.
