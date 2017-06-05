KC Adult Education and Literacy Progr...

KC Adult Education and Literacy Program GED graduation set for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: East Texas Review

Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy will award certificates to 38 General Educational Development graduates at its annual commencement ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus. Tucker Weems has been named the class salutatorian and will give the welcome address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Alexander? Tue Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May 28 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May 27 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC