Just how do those weather warning sirens work?
There's been a lot of attention on the Longview emergency sirens since the tornado that tracked through the city on May 28. Many residents reported not hearing the sirens, and it has been determined three of them were not rotating. The sirens could save your life, and that's why the City of Longview takes them very seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Alexander?
|Tue
|Same ole shii
|6
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|Jun 4
|ArrrgMatey
|3
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|May 28
|Willie Granville
|6
|Scott Narramore
|May 27
|Yam Native
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 25
|Maestro Loco
|129
|janet nirmaier
|May 25
|Missing family
|1
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|May 21
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC