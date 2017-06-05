Juneteenth Activities slated at Broug...

Juneteenth Activities slated at Broughton Park

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: East Texas Review

In partnership with the Emancipation Day Celebration and the Juneteenth Activity Planning Committee, the City of Longview's Broughton Recreation Center will take part in Juneteenth activities. A parade will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Saturday, June 17. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Ryder Drive and continue to the Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Wednesday, June 14. In addition, other activities planned at Broughton Park for the weekend of Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, include a softball tournament, entertainment, youth activities, and vendors at Broughton Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Alexander? Tue Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May 28 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May 27 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC