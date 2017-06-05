Juneteenth Activities slated at Broughton Park
In partnership with the Emancipation Day Celebration and the Juneteenth Activity Planning Committee, the City of Longview's Broughton Recreation Center will take part in Juneteenth activities. A parade will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Saturday, June 17. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Ryder Drive and continue to the Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Wednesday, June 14. In addition, other activities planned at Broughton Park for the weekend of Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, include a softball tournament, entertainment, youth activities, and vendors at Broughton Park.
