Heroes of Tomorrow{HOT} Camp slated for July

The City of Longview Partners and Prevention and Longview Fire Department will offer Heroes of Tomorrow camp on Saturday, July 15. The free one-day camp will be held from 8:15 am - 3 p.m. at the Longview Fire Department Training Center, 411 American Legion Boulevard. graders hands-on experience and an inside look at the various careers options in firefighting, such as high angle rescue, water rescue, hazmat and Emergency Medical Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.