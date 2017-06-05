Heroes of Tomorrow{HOT} Camp slated f...

Heroes of Tomorrow{HOT} Camp slated for July

The City of Longview Partners and Prevention and Longview Fire Department will offer Heroes of Tomorrow camp on Saturday, July 15. The free one-day camp will be held from 8:15 am - 3 p.m. at the Longview Fire Department Training Center, 411 American Legion Boulevard. graders hands-on experience and an inside look at the various careers options in firefighting, such as high angle rescue, water rescue, hazmat and Emergency Medical Services.

