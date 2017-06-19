Fugitive outed by Longview homeowners

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Birdie Place late Wednesday night and found one of the suspects, 20-year-old Stefan Omar Pentecost, had an outstanding warrant. Pentecost fled the scene and led officers on a foot chase through the house, across a creek and, according to the homeowners, into their house in the 700 block of Lane Wells.

