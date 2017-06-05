Four men charged with aggravated robb...

Four men charged with aggravated robbery after stealing man's clothes, making him eat grass

On May 19, Officers were called to the scene of the Treehouse Apartments, located at 600 W. Avalon Avenue in Longview, after hearing reports of gunshots fired. Longview Police received a phone call that a black male was observed running north bound on S. High Street, without any clothes on.

