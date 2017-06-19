Family searching for runaway tortoise
An East Texas family is asking the public and law enforcement to 'be on the lookout' for a lost reptile wearing a very big shell. The Gregg County family had been raising an exotic tortoise for several years, but on Saturday, they noticed it was not in it's enclosure any more.
