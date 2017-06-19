Driver issued citation in wreck that ...

Driver issued citation in wreck that injured Longview officer

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The driver who caused a wreck that injured a Longview police officer has been cited, according to Longview Police Department, About 12:45 p.m. on June 7, Officer Rodney Smith was involved in a crash at 1400 South High St. According to the department, Smith, along with other officers, was performing a funeral escort when a car from the procession made an unsafe turn and collided with his motorcycle. The driver has now been issued a citation for turning when unsafe, according to Officer Kristie Brian.

