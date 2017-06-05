DPS identifies pedestrian killed in w...

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in wreck near Longview

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to officials, at 9:36 p.m. they responded to a wreck on State Highway 149, one mile southeast of Longview. A 2004 Ford F-250 was traveling north on the highway when it struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross from the left-hand side of the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Alexander? Sun Asdfghjkl 5
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Sun ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May 28 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May 27 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC