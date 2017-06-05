Convicted killer of 2 gets October execution date

An East Texas man on death row for killing two men days apart during a crime trek across the state more than 15 years ago has received an execution date for later this year. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the prison agency has received court documents setting 33-year-old convicted killer Clinton Lee Young for lethal injection Oct. 26. Young, from Ore City in Upshur County, was convicted and condemned for the November 2001 fatal shootings of 41-year-old Doyle Douglas in Longview and then 52-year-old Samuel Petrey a day or two later in a Midland oilfield.

