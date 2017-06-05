Convicted killer of 2 gets October ex...

Convicted killer of 2 gets October execution date

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

An East Texas man on death row for killing two men days apart during a crime trek across the state more than 15 years ago has received an execution date for later this year. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the prison agency has received court documents setting 33-year-old convicted killer Clinton Lee Young for lethal injection Oct. 26. Young, from Ore City in Upshur County, was convicted and condemned for the November 2001 fatal shootings of 41-year-old Doyle Douglas in Longview and then 52-year-old Samuel Petrey a day or two later in a Midland oilfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Alexander? Tue Same ole shii 6
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin Jun 4 ArrrgMatey 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) May 28 Willie Granville 6
Scott Narramore May 27 Yam Native 1
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 25 Maestro Loco 129
janet nirmaier May 25 Missing family 1
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC