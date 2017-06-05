Children learn about being officers i...

Children learn about being officers in Longview police camps

Natalie Rojas said she hadn't been in a police car before she and other elementary school students started their first day at a summer camp led by Longview Police Department student resource officers. "I liked getting in the police officers' cars," said Natalie, 8. "I got to pull the siren and say something into the microphone."

