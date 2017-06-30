Accused Rangerette kidnapper indicted...

Accused Rangerette kidnapper indicted in Gregg County court

Thursday Jun 29

The Rusk County woman accused of the kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette in 2016 has been formally charged in the case. According to judicial records, Nancy Alice Motes, 58, is now charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first degree felony.

