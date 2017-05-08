Williams to be on TV
Last week, I was interviewed by KETK reporter Daniel Pierce for a segment the station is running on the unsolved 25-year-old disappearance of 17-year-old Kelly Wilson of Gilmer. I covered this case, which turned into a national story two years after she vanished, for the Longview paper at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|11 hr
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|23 hr
|SPJ
|1
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 6
|SaddenedHeart
|127
|Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16)
|May 5
|Willie Granville
|3
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|172
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC