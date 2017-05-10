Traffic Alert: Wreck on intersection ...

Traffic Alert: Wreck on intersection of Gilmer Rd at George Richey in Longview

Longview police report a wreck affecting traffic Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but the wreck is reported to be blocking Gilmer Road and George Richey Road.

