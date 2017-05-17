Telco Plus Credit Union, Lowe's give ...

Telco Plus Credit Union, Lowe's give life to patients, families with Carter BloodCare drives

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Life-giving local heroes - blood donors - right here in Longview save lives by making sure the right blood type is on the shelf, right when patients require it to survive and thrive. Many blood donors know that they are saving three lives with each donation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veterans head stones stolen 17 hr Willie Granville 2
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
News Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16) May 5 Willie Granville 3
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC