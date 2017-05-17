Telco Plus Credit Union, Lowe's give life to patients, families with Carter BloodCare drives
Life-giving local heroes - blood donors - right here in Longview save lives by making sure the right blood type is on the shelf, right when patients require it to survive and thrive. Many blood donors know that they are saving three lives with each donation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|veterans head stones stolen
|17 hr
|Willie Granville
|2
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|Back the Blue Prayer Vigil to be held at Upshur... (Jul '16)
|May 5
|Willie Granville
|3
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC