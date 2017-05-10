St. Mary's Catholic School to Celebrate Knight to Remember Gala May 13th
St. Mary's Catholic School will be honoring 12 Knights at A Knight to Remember Gala. The event will be held at the Summit Club in Longview, TX on May 13th with Mark Scirto of KLTV as the master of ceremonies.
