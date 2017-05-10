Rep. Jay Dean files resolution markin...

Rep. Jay Dean files resolution marking 40th anniversary of Great Texas Balloon Race

Rep. Jay Dean on Tuesday filed House Concurrent Resolution 138, marking the 40th anniversary of the Great Texas Balloon Race to be held this summer in Longview. "For 40 years, this spectacular competition has brought great pride to the Gregg County community while thrilling residents and visitors alike with the unforgettable sight of vivid colorful balloons soaring against the East Texas sky" the resolution states.

